Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby Boy 

By Justina Simon

Popular Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Robyn ‘Rihanna’ Fenty, and rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, have welcomed their first child.

The 34-year-old songstress gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles on May 13, TMZ reported on Thursday. 

As at the time of filing this report, neither Rihanna nor Rocky have confirmed the news of their baby’s arrival.

Rihanna had revealed in March during an interview with Elle that she was in her third trimester.

At the time, the billionaire business mogul said that she had been advised to “sleep now,” as she wouldn’t be getting much after the baby arrived. “Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won’t get much later,” she said. “I need to work on that before it’s a thing of the past.”

Recall that Rihanna’s pregnancy was reported in late January after photos displaying her baby bump emerged online during a stroll with A$ap Rocky, 33. 

Rihanna and Rocky began dating in 2020. According to the singer, their relationship grew serious during the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, at which point she told Vogue that her longtime friend “became my family”. They went public with their romance in November of that same year.

The news of the couple welcoming their baby came a month after she told Vogue that she did not plan to throw a gender-reveal party. “When we’re ready to tell the world, we’ll just tell them,” she said.

