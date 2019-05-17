Rihanna Slams Alabama Governor For Banning Abortion

Advertisement

Barbadian singer, Rihanna has taken to social media to condemn the governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, for approving a bill which bans women from having abortion in the state.

The 31-year-old singer, took to her Instagram page to call out the lawmakers as she shared a photo collage of the Alabama legislators.

She wrote: “Take a look. these are the idiots making decisions for women in America. Governor Kay Ivey…Shame on you,” Rihanna said.

Ivey, a Republican governor, signed the bill which made abortion illegal in the state on Wednesday.

She announced on her twitter: “I signed into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, a bill that was approved by overwhelming majorities in both chambers of the Legislature,” Ivey said.

“To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God.”

