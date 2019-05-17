Sponsored

Rihanna Slams Alabama Governor For Banning Abortion

Celebrities
By Esther Emmanuel
Rihanna

Barbadian singer, Rihanna has taken to social media to condemn the governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, for approving a bill which bans women from having abortion in the state.

The 31-year-old singer, took to her Instagram page to call out the lawmakers as she shared a photo collage of the Alabama legislators.

She wrote: “Take a look. these are the idiots making decisions for women in America. Governor Kay Ivey…Shame on you,” Rihanna said.

Ivey, a Republican governor, signed the bill which made abortion illegal in the state on Wednesday.

She announced on her twitter: “I signed into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, a bill that was approved by overwhelming majorities in both chambers of the Legislature,” Ivey said.

“To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God.”

