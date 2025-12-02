Rima Defeat COAS Shooters In Handball Premier League

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Rima Strikers of Sokoto were in top form on Day 7 of the Ardova Handball Premier League 2025 Phase 2, beating COAS Shooters 39–25 at the Rowe Park Sports Center, Yaba, Lagos.

Rima took control early, leading 19–11 at halftime. The Caliphate team continued to dominate after the break, scoring freely and defending well to finish with a clear 14-goal win.

In another exciting match, Lagos Seasiders played out a 29–29 draw with Benue Buffaloes with the Seasiders leading 13–12 at halftime, but the Buffaloes from Markudi stepped up in the second half to secure a hard-earned point.

Niger United also had a strong outing, defeating De Defenders 34–27. They were ahead 19–17 at the break and increased their lead in the second half with a more composed performance.

Correction Boys recorded a comfortable 33–23 victory over Osun United. They led 17–12 at halftime and remained in control throughout the match.

The first fixture of the day ended in a walkover, as Adamawa Warriors did not show up, giving Tojemarine Academy a 10–0 win.

Ardova Handball Premier League 2025 Phase 2

RESULTS OF DAY 7

MATCHES

1) Adamawa Warriors–Tojemarine Academy 00–10 (W/O).

2) Osun United–Correction Boys 23–33 (12–17)

3) Niger United–De Defenders 34–27 (19–17).

4) Lagos Seasiders–Benue Buffaloes 29–29 (13–12).

5) Rima Strikers–COAS Shooters 39–25 (19–11)..