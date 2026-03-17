Rising Airfares Spur FG’s ‘Fly Now, Pay Later’ Initiative

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Amid growing concerns over the rising cost of domestic air travel, the Federal Government has rolled out a “Fly Now, Pay Later” consumer credit scheme to ease the financial burden on Nigerian travellers.

The initiative, unveiled by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) on Tuesday via its official X handle, enables eligible passengers to book local flights and spread payments over time through structured financing.

The move comes as many Nigerians grapple with soaring ticket prices, which have made air travel increasingly unaffordable despite rising demand for intercity connectivity.

During the 2025 yuletide period, one-way fares on some domestic routes surged by about 150 per cent, climbing above N300,000. Airlines have linked the spike to escalating aviation fuel costs, foreign exchange constraints, and other operational challenges.

CREDICORP said the new credit solution is designed to remove the upfront payment barrier that often delays critical travel plans.

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“Through this initiative, eligible customers can book domestic flights today and repay the cost over time through structured financing,” the corporation stated.

The programme is being implemented in partnership with MyVisaro and Alert Microfinance Bank, as part of broader efforts to expand access to responsible consumer credit and promote financial inclusion.

Prospective beneficiaries are encouraged to apply through the Visaro platform to access the facility and book flights across the country.

CREDICORP noted that the scheme aligns with its mandate to improve Nigerians’ access to essential services through innovative financial solutions.

“At CREDICORP, we remain committed to enabling Nigerians to live better now. Fly now. Pay later. Opportunity shouldn’t wait,” it added.