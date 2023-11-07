‘Ritual Bathing Video’: Osun Court Delivers Judgment In Ex-Speaker’s Case Against Blackmailers

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal High Court in Osogbo is set to deliver its judgment on Tuesday in the case involving former Osun Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, who allegdly fell victim to blackmailers responsible for releasing his alleged naked ritual video and defrauding him of N38 million.

In 2018, a 13-second nude video went viral, capturing the attention of Nigerians on the internet.

Advertisement

The video depicted the ex-speaker who was representing Ilesa East at the State Assembly allegedly performing a ritual bath in the market square, purportedly to ensure his success in the 2019 General elections.

The alleged blackmailers were said to have extorted the sum from the ex-Speaker before releasing the video on the internet.

Subsequently, the police apprehended the perpetrators and recovered N9 million from them before initiating legal proceedings in 2018.

Initially arraigned in a Magistrates court, the accused individuals were remanded in a Correctional Facility as they awaited their trials.

Advertisement

However, their case was later transferred to the Federal High Court in Osogbo for a fresh arraignment. The seven accused individuals, namely Kazeem Agbabiaka, Femi Oyebode, Abdul-Rasheed Ojonla, Babatunde Oluajo, Adebiyi Kehinde, Oyebanji Oyeniyi, and Ismaila Azeez, faced five counts of charges, including conspiracy, advance fee fraud, cyber stalking, and obtaining money under false pretense.

Throughout the trial, the lead prosecution counsel, Barrister Moses Faremi, presented 57 exhibits, including a flash drive and bank statements from Guarantee Trust Bank, WEMA Bank, and First Bank, among others.

Justice Maureen Oyetenu set today, November 7, 2023, as the date for delivering judgment in this case.

Advertisement