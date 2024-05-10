Rivers Assembly Petitions DSS Over Fubara’s Alleged Plans To Demolish Building

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly has written to the Director-General of the Department of State Security, asking for his urgent intervention to avoid the breakdown of law and order and loss of lives.

The letter which was dated May 9 and signed by Amaewhule follows the visit of Governor Siminalayi Fubara to the quarters yesterday, Thursday.

Mr Amaewhule in the letter said the pretext of embarking on construction work on the assembly quarters is a ploy to allegedly attack members who have remained resolute in their quest for good governance and rule of law.

He said the governor has no power to invade the residence of members.

Recall that on Thursday the lawmakers accused Governor Fubara of planning to demolish the State Assembly quarters.

The quarters are the official residence for the 32 lawmakers and have since last year become the temporary chambers of the Martin Amaewhule-led Assembly since the demolition of the main assembly building.

The lawmakers made the accusation on Thursday as they came to the Assembly quarters with scores of their supporters shortly after the governor’s unscheduled visit to the Assembly quarters.

Mr Amaewhule accused Governor Fubara of violating a subsisting court order and maintained that he remains the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.