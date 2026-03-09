Rivers Assembly Screens Nine Commissioner-Nominees, Confirms Five

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday screened nine commissioner-nominees forwarded by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and confirmed five of them as members of the state’s Executive Council.

The statement, signed by Martins Wachukwu, Special Assistant on Media to the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, revealed that the exercise took place during the 63rd Legislative Sitting of the House in Port Harcourt, following a letter earlier read on the floor by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, conveying the governor’s request for the screening and confirmation of the nominees.

The request was made pursuant to Section 192 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which empowers a state governor to appoint commissioners subject to confirmation by the state House of Assembly.

After the screening process, the House confirmed the nominations of Mr Tonye Bellgam, Dr Peter Nwagor, Prof. Temple Nwofor, Mr. Lekue Kenneth, and Sir Amairigha Edward Hart as commissioners and members of the Rivers State Executive Council.

However, the Assembly rejected four nominees — Prof. Datonye Alasia, Mrs Charity Deemua, Otonye T. K. D Amachree, and Tamuno Williams, Esq.

During the screening session, lawmakers thoroughly examined the nominees on several issues, including their academic qualifications, professional work history, tax payment compliance, and petitions filed against some of them, among other matters considered relevant to their suitability for public office.

Speaking on the importance of the screening process, Speaker Amaewhule explained that the legislative scrutiny was necessary to ensure that only competent individuals are appointed to help drive the administration’s development agenda.

He said the exercise was aimed at providing Rivers State with “the best of hands” capable of assisting the government in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

Following the exercise, the House directed the Clerk of the Assembly to formally transmit its resolution — confirming five nominees out of the list of nine — to Governor Fubara for further action.