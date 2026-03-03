Rivers Assembly Set To Screen Nine Commissioner-Nominees

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Rivers State House of Assembly has invited nine nominees for appointment as commissioners and members of the Rivers State Executive Council to submit required documents ahead of their screening and confirmation.

In a special government announcement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Clerk of the House, Dr. Emeka Amadi, the nominees were directed to submit forty (40) copies of their Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of their credentials, and evidence of compliance with tax obligations.

The nominees are: Professor Datonye Alasia; Mr. Tonye Bellgam; Professor Temple Nwofor; Dr. Peters Nwagor; Mrs. Charity Deemua; Tamuno Williams, Esq.; Mr. Lekue Kenneth; Otonye TKD Amachree, Esq.; and Sir Amairigha Edward Hart.

According to the statement, all documents are to be forwarded to the Office of the Clerk at the Assembly Quarters of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The move signals the commencement of the formal legislative process required for the confirmation of commissioner-designates, in line with constitutional provisions.