Rivers Council Boss Boosts Security With New Patrol Van

The Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, on Wednesday handed over a Nissan pickup truck to the local government vigilante services(EMOVIS).

The council boss said the donation of the patrol vehicle was to help enhance the operations of the vigilante services and the security outfit respond swiftly to emergency situations across the local government area.

Dr. Lloyd noted the sacrifices made by members of the security outfit to ensure that the peace and security in the area is sustained.

He also promised to provide more logistics support to the vigilante services.

He said,”Due to the increasing rate of illegal oil bunkering activities within the local government area, we have been forced to initiate a strong synergy with the security agencies to identify and apprehend the bunkers.

“Also their collaborators will go in for immediate prosecution in line with relevant laws.”

The commander of the vigilante services, Godwin Ikenga, who received the vehicle thanked the council for the donation and promised to produce the desired result in the fight against crime and criminality in Emohua local government.