Rivers Crisis: Court Forbids Factional Speaker, Deputy From Accessing Assembly Building

The Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has restrained the factional Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule, and his deputy, Hon. Dumle Maol, from using thugs to gain access into the Assembly complex.

The restraining order also applies to the Speaker, Hon. Edison Ehie, who alongside the House of Assembly, instituted a suit against Amaewhule and Maol.

The lawmakers in Rivers have been at loggerheads over the feud between Governor Simi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the Minister of FCT.

Recall that part of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex at Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, was burnt on October 29, 2023.

The lawmakers subsequently moved their sitting to another venue.

The applicants sought an order from the court blocking the factions from entering the facility at Moscow Road as well as disrupting the assembly.

Upon hearing the submissions of counsel to the parties, Justice M.W. Danagogo restrained them pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The judge held, “An order of interim injunction restraining the Defendants and the 2nd Claimant/Applicant either acting by themselves or through their agents, servants, privies, assigns or any person(s) acting in whatsoever manner and

howsoever called or described, from further use of armed thugs accompanied by police personnel in riot gear to gain

access to the Rivers State House of Assembly complex at Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State which was burnt,

destroyed, damaged and rendered uninhabitable as a result of the fire that engulfed the Assembly Complex on 29th day of October, 2023, contrary to the order of the executive Governor of Rivers State relocating the sitting of the 1st Claimant to a secure and more conducive venue to ensure that the activities and meetings of the House are not disrupted during the period of the renovation of the burnt

building, pending the determination of the motion on notice already filed.”