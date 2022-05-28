Rivers Delegates Accuse Delta Gov Of Working Against Wike

The mood within the camp of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is downbeat as delegates from the state are accusing his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa, of “camping his 25 delegates for Atiku.”

The delegates from Delta State, who are 25 based on the number of local governments in the state, have been “camped and properly taken care of” for Atiku Abubakar, according to them.

One of the female delegates, who spoke on condition of anonymity with THE WHISTLER expressed disappointment that a southerner and a brother governor could ditch his own “in favour of someone from another region.”

Sounding downcast and apprehensive, she said, “It’s a pity southerners hate their brothers. It’s a shame. What’s it Atiku can do that Wike can’t?

“Who can rule Nigeria better? Wike can, I can say that.”

She however pointed out that Bayelsa State, with eight delegates, is for Wike. “Wike has Bayelsa and Edo and Cross River intact but let’s see what will happen,” she said.

A male delegate who also did not disclose his name accused Atiku of delegate doping.

“Atiku is buying everyone. But let’s see the result. I still believe Wike can spring the expected surprise,” he said.

According to officials of the party, the 774 local governments of the country will have one delegate each.

An official said the PDP constitution allows for one elected delegate from each of the 774 local governments and six area councils in Abuja, and not three.

As at the time of filing this report, the delegates are well seated with many dressed in specially designed attire of the aspirants they are supporting.