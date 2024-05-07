Rivers: G-60 Caucus Opposes Procurement Law Amendment By 27 Lawmakers, Says It lacks Legitimacy

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A group of federal lawmakers, known as the G-60 have raised objections to the amendment of State Public Procurement law by 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, saying it lacks legitimacy.

According to the G-60 the purported veto of the powers of Governor Siminialayi Fubara by the group of 27 persons parading themselves as Rivers lawmakers was nothing but legislative madness taken too far by some clowns.

The 60 Federal lawmakers stated these while reacting to the alleged overriding of the assent of Governor Siminialayi Fubara to pass the Rivers State Public Procurement (Amendment) Bill 2024.

In a statement signed by the G-60 Spokesperson and the member representing Ideato North South Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere the group said the veto is an unenforceable legislative rascality.

They maintained that the ‘Abuja-based lawmakers’ who operate from a two-room self-contained in Emohua and Abuja are still moving on freely parading themselves on account of the mercy of Fubara in obedience to the peace accord orchestrated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ugochinyere said: “These clowns as far as we are concerned are still moving about freely parading themselves freely because of Governor Fubara’s Mercy and largely in obedience to the peace accord brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to end the political crisis in the state.”

“However, while the Governor has stuck to the accord, his predecessor and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike has not understood what his loyalists are doing.”

“One of such evidence is the purported veto of Rivers procurement law which is an unenforceable legislative madness by impostors who are scared of the impact of Fubara’s infrastructure revolution.

“If not, how can people worth calling lawmakers even think that a mobilisation fee of not more than 20 per cent of any contract sum is enough for suppliers or contractors to move to site or provide good and services in the present economic quagmire masterminded by their allies in the federal government?

“It is also on notice that these persons who sit in some hotel rooms in Abuja or anywhere their paymasters take them to make such pronouncements have lost the status of lawmakers ever since they dumped the party, the PDP which was a vehicle that brought them to power and joined APC.

“The action violated Section 109 (1) (g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) which states that; Section 109 (1) of the 1999 Constitution provides that ‘a member of a House of Assembly shall vacate his seat in the House if … (g) being a person whose election to the House of Assembly was sponsored by a political Party, he becomes a member of another political party before the expiration of the period for which that House was elected.”

“To this end, these people are not lawmakers and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should rise to the occasion and conduct elections to fill those vacant seats and save Rivers from this continuous illegality and Nigeria the embarrassment that non-existing lawmakers are causing too often.

“We reiterate that the so-called veto will not be enforced, it is madness taken too far by crowns whose existence under the banner they claim is made possible by the mercy of Governor Fubara who choose to respect the President and promote peace which to him is sine qua non for the development he is committed to bringing to Rivers State.