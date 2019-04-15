Wike Begs For Forgiveness After Rivers Guber

Advertisement

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on those he may have wronged during the recently concluded general elections in the state to forgive him.

Wike equally noted that he has forgiven those who wronged him.

The governor who stated this during a family thanksgiving at the Salvation Ministry Headquarters in Port Harcourt on Palm Sunday, appreciated God for his eventual victory.

Advertisement

The 2019 general elections in Rivers were marred by all manner of irregularities with many citizens of the state losing their lives owing to violence during the polls.

The Independent National Electoral Election (INEC) even had to suspend governorship election in the state due to the high level of electoral irregularities in the state. However, when the commission resumed collation of the May 9 governorship election in the state on April 2, Wike emerged winner.

Wike also declared that nobody won the election but the people of the state.

He said, “Nobody has won and nobody has lost the elections. But Rivers State has won.

“I forgive anyone that has wronged me and I also ask for forgiveness from those that I have wronged.”

Advertisement

He added, “We have come here to give God thanks because he is so faithful to us. We have come to thank God for the fight he fought on our behalf.

“It is only God who can fight for us. We have no power of our own to fight.”

The presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministry, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, speaking during the service asked God to receive Wike’s thanksgiving and bless him.

According to him, the Special Thanksgiving, God will perfect everything that concerns Governor Wike and his family.