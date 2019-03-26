Rivers: Gov Wike Denies N200m Bribe To AAC Candidate To Join PDP

Advertisement

Governor Nyesom Wike has described as unfounded, the reports that he paid N200 million to the deputy governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Rivers state to join his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akpo Bomba Yeeh had yesterday resigned his membership of the AAC, citing the “complete hijack of the structure and administration of our party by a faction of the APC in Rivers state led by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, for his personal political ambition”.

In a letter he addressed to the Independent National Commission (INEC) on Monday, Yeah also announced his decision to pitch tent with the PDP in Rivers.

Following the development, rumours emerged that the AAC candidate’s defection to the PDP was stimulated by the alleged sum he received from Wike.

But reacting through his commissioner for information and communications, Emma Okah, the Rivers state governor said “everything is not about money.”

“The allegation that governor Wike gave AAC’s deputy governorship candidate (Yeeh) N200million is not correct; it is untrue and it is absolute nonsense,” read the statement.

“Chief Yeeh is a respected elder from Ogoni Kingdom and his action by removing himself from being used to destabilise Rivers State and cause pain to the people is commendable.

“Everything is not about money, as there are lots of good people around. We should commend him (Yeeh) for taking the bold and historic step, instead of calling him names.

“Future generations of our people will remember the moral lesson of his present actions.”