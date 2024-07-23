Rivers Government Remains Mum on N70,000 Minimum Wage

376 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Rivers State Commissioner of Information and Communications, Joe Johnson, has revealed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has yet to make any statement regarding the proposed N70,000 minimum wage.

In a telephone interview with THE WHISTLER, Johnson clarified that despite the governor’s earlier promise on Workers’ Day (May 1st) to implement the federal government’s minimum wage policy, the Governor has not communicated anything about minimum wage with him.

When asked if the governor’s previous statement constituted a commitment, Johnson maintained that Governor Fubara has not explicitly addressed the N70,000 minimum wage.

However, he assured that the governor would not act contrary to his earlier promises, suggesting that any future action would align with his initial commitment to being a worker-friendly government.

He said: ” The Governor has not told me anything concerning minimum wage, if he tells me, I will related it with the public glare.

“Whatever he has said before, he has not said contrary to what he has before.”

However, the state government’s stance on the minimum wage remains uncertain, leaving workers and stakeholders awaiting a clear decision.