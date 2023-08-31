Rivers Governor Confirms Receipt Of N2bn Fuel Subsidy Palliative

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has confirmed that his government has received the sum of N2bn and 16,800 bags of rice as part of palliative to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

Advertisement

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Media Adviser to the Governor of Rivers State, Boniface Onyedi on Thursday.

He said the governor disclosed this while inaugurating the state’s Palliatives Sharing Committee and explained that the N2bn came from the federal government and the rice was put together and shared among states by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF).

Fubara said, “The country is at a cross-road because of the removal of subsidy which has brought much hardship in the lives and businesses of virtually everyone.

“For that reason, states, the federal government and other well meaning individuals are providing succor under the circumstance. In that order, the NGF in their bid to alleviate the situation, decided to distribute to each state, about 16,800 bags of rice.

“We are also in receipt of N2bn, which is part of the relief measure. It is not just about sharing money, but applying it to something that will touch the lives of those that are in dire need, those going through much pressure at this particular moment.

Advertisement

“We will come up with a decision very soon, and we will give your (Committee) directive on what to do when the time comes.

“The rice is not about party, it is about the state. We thought it wise and proper to bring in all the Local Government (LG) chairmen, since you represent your respective areas. You are not the LG chairman of the PDP, but the LG Chairman of your entire LGA.

“I won’t tell you what to do, but I think it should be a communal formula. My major charge to you is to ensure that in the course of discharging this duty, don’t tag it party. Though it may not solve the entire problem, but it will touch those who really need this support.”