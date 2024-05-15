Rivers Govt Approves N222.1bn For Trans-Kalabari Road project

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…To Fund Project With IGR

The Rivers State Executive Council has approved the award of a contract for the construction of the main Trans-Kalabari Road project at the cost of N222.1bn.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi, the approval was given during its meeting, presided over by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and attended by the Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Odu, and other members of the Council at Government House on Wednesday.

Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joseph Johnson, said the project will be funded with savings from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Johnson stated that a 30 per cent mobilisation fee has already been paid for the project which has a completion period of 32 months, adding that the contractor is expected to move men and materials to the site immediately.

He said, “We have awarded a contract to the tune of N222,114,563,830.2 only for the commencement of the Trans-Kalabari Road. This is the main Trans-Kalabari Road. The one that had happened in the past, was the building of bridges.

“But here, we are doing a Trans-Kalabari Road that is going to run from NSS Pathfinder immediately after Mgbuodohia Community and extends to about 2 KM to the Aker Base Road in Rumuolumeni Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

He also said: “That road will pass through the swamps behind the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Rumuolumeni, moving southwards towards the first bridge crossing. The road continues through a series of bridges. That road will run, connecting many communities up to Tombia Town.

“That project will be completed in 32 months, and we are paying from our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). We are not going to be borrowing money for that project.

“That is about the third phase of us generating funds internally for our road projects without going anywhere to borrow money.”

Johnson pointed out that the contractual sum of N222.1bn is bigger than what is being spent on the Port Harcourt Ring Road project.

This is because, he explained, the Trans-Kalabari Road traverses very difficult terrain of swamp and across rivers and creeks upon which a series of bridges, decking and piling works will be executed.