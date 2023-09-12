Rivers Govt To Create N4bn Enterprise Funds For MSMEs

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has earmarked N4bn as enterprises funds for Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

The governor disclosed this on Tuesday through his verified Facebook page and said that he will partner with the Bank of Industry to facilitate the development which will help owners and intending entrepreneurs access to credits to fund their businesses.

The governor said that the funding will attract only single digit interest rate and a five-year repayment period.

He said, “To stimulate economic growth, enhance job creation, and reduce poverty we have concluded plans to create a N4bn Enterprise Fund in partnership with the Bank of Industry to facilitate the development of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the State.

“With this fund, owners and intending MSME entrepreneurs will have ready access to credit to fund or start their enterprises at single-digit interest rates with a maximum of a five-year repayment period” he concluded.