Rivers Govt To Demolish Shanties At Abonema Wharf In Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has hinted that it will demolish shanties at the Abonema Wharf in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

This is following a fire outbreak at the wharf on Friday that destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Allwell Ihunda said investigations showed that the fire started as a result of stored adulterated petroleum products within illegal structures situated on the road.

He said the timely intervention of firefighters helped reduce the damage the fire could have caused.

Ihunda further disclosed that the council will begin demolition of shanties at the Abonnema Wharf today, Monday, March 21.

The Abonema wharf fire comes less than a week after THE WHISTLER reported an inferno that destroyed several trucks at an exhibit dump jointly owned by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Iriebe community, along the Port Harcourt-Aba Express Way in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.