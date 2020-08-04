Rivers Gov’t Wins Case On Ownership Of University Land

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ruled in favour of the state government in a land dispute involving Ignatius Ajuru University of Education and 213 others in Rumuolumeni community, Rivers State.

In his ruling on Monday, the trial judge, Justice George Omereji, held that the 213 claimants were the same people that were involved in the judgement delivered in 2012.

Justice Omereji also said that the land was validly bought by the Rivers State Government for Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

Counsel for the State Government, Godson Tanam, said the judgement would serve as deterrent to those encroaching on government lands.

He warned those encroaching on government lands to desist from the act.

“The judge agreed with us that the earlier judgement we got against them is valid and subsisting.

The parties in the previous case are the same, ” he said.

He stressed that the subject matter of the case was the same as the previous one and that the land was validly given to Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

“And it is also a warning to those who are out there encroaching on government land that they should stop because this judgements now will serve as a deterrent to others, who constantly encroach on government land”, Tanam declared.