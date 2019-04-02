RIVERS GUBER RESULT: PDP’s Wike Sweeps Obio/Akpor Local Government

Advertisement

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and incumbent Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has cleared Obio/Akpor Local Government in the result declared for the local government.

In the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Wike scored 307,117 votes while his major rival and candidate of the AAC, Biokpomabo Awara scored 3,010 votes.

Mr. Awara has the support and backing of Rotimi Ameachi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation.

Wike who was elected as governor of the oil-rich state in 2015 is seeking re-election for his second term in office.

The final declaration of the result by the electoral umpire is expected to produce a winner who would govern the state for the next four years.