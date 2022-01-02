Rivers: Guns Divide Us But Education Makes Us Better, Says Lawmaker Who Awards Bursaries To 132 Students

A member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor has awarded bursaries and educational grants to 132 students from his constituency.

The students are spread across tertiary institutions in the state.

Dekor approved the bursaries to deserving students from Beeri community on Saturday at a ceremony organized to mark the end of Beeri Festival of Peace and Unity.

The festival was hosted at the Beeri High School, Khana Local Government Area of the state.

The payment was disbursed through the Dum Dekor Foundation.

THE WHISTLER learnt the foundation has been used as a platform by the lawmaker to impact the lives of youths from his community.

Speaking at the event, Dekor said the gesture was aimed at building a solid educational foundation for the Beeri indigenes.

He said, “This initiative is in appreciation of the solid foundation laid down by previous leadership of our community in advancing education sector in our clan.

“It is better to invest in education than to invest in guns. Guns can only divide us but education will make us greater and better persons to our society and country at large.”

On his part, the chairman of the Bursary Committee, Dr. Deedam Dorka Godbless, a lecturer at the Ignatius Ajuru University, Port Harcourt, said the committee carefully selected all the qualified students that applied.

He said the 132 beneficiaries were picked from the nine villages of Beeri.