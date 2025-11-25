Rivers Hoopers Vow To Reclaim NBPL Title After Lagos Defeat

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Deposed Nigerian Basketball Premier League champions, Rivers Hoopers have vowed to reclaim the NBPL title after losing to Lagos Legends.

It would be recalled that Lagos Legends pipped Rivers Hoopers 74-72 on Sunday in Port Harcourt to snatch the title from the KingsMen after they won it for two consecutive years.

The Lagos Legends had previously defeated the Rivers Hoopers, ending their unbeaten run during the Final Eight in November, and were determined to change the landscape of Nigerian basketball by becoming champions.

The Legends opened the encounter with a three-pointer, but the Rivers Hoopers rallied to win the first quarter 20–19.

The second quarter ended 32-32 as both teams fought gallantly.

The Rivers Hoopers took a narrow three-point lead at the end of the third quarter, 20–17. In the fourth quarter, Lagos Legends’ resilience and explosiveness shone through.

They outscored the Hoopers 25–22 in the final period to secure a dramatic 74–72 victory.

Lagos Legends will now represent Nigeria at the Basketball African League next year.

Rivers Hoopers congratulated Lagos Legends for winning the title in a statement while promising to reclaim the title next year.

The statement read: “We congratulate the Lagos Legends on their victory and the 2025 NBPL Championship.

“To the KingsMen fans, you filled the arena and brought the energy we have relied on for years. Thank you for standing by us as we chased history. While the ‘3-Peat’ remains elusive, our resolve does not. We have been here before, and we have bounced back before. The work to reclaim the crown begins now. We rise again.”

Gboko City defeated Nigeria Customs to finish third in the NBPL.

Rivers Hoopers have played in the Premier League since its inception and won the national championship six times, with titles in 2011, 2012, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2024.