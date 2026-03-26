Rivers Investing In NYSC Infrastructure, Youth Support Schemes- SSG

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Rivers State Government has said it is expanding its investment in youth-focused infrastructure and welfare, using its continued backing of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as a key example of this strategy.

This position emerged during a meeting in Port Harcourt on Thursday, where the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Dagogo Wokoma, received the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Moses Oleghe.

Rather than a routine courtesy visit, discussions centered on tangible projects and state-funded interventions aimed at improving the experience of corps members deployed to Rivers State.

Officials highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the consistent payment of corps members’ allowances, the provision of operational vehicles for NYSC offices, and major infrastructure projects.

Among the projects drawing attention are the construction of a new NYSC Secretariat and the development of additional hostel facilities at the permanent orientation camp in Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area.

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These efforts, according to the NYSC leadership, are designed to enhance accommodation, administration, and overall welfare for corps members.

Dr. Wokoma reiterated that the NYSC remains a critical platform for grooming young Nigerians, noting that the state government views investment in the scheme as part of a broader commitment to youth empowerment.

He also conveyed assurances of sustained support from Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The engagement underscored a growing emphasis by the Rivers State Government on pairing policy statements with visible projects, particularly in sectors that directly impact young people and human capital development.