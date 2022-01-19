Rivers Lawmaker Spends N591Million On Scholarship, Empowerment For Constituents

A total of 200 undergraduate and postgraduate students, and 300 small scale business owners from Khana and Gokana in Ogoniland are beneficiaries of the philanthropy of Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The federal lawmaker, who spent over N591 million to pay tuition fees for students and empower small businesses in his constituency, said he decided to float the education grant to help alleviate the financial challenges on the students.

While addressing the beneficiaries, he said,

“I understand the challenges these students are facing financially, and it is important they get the deserved support and encouragement to help excel.

“The motive for this grant and other empowerment is to help cushion and alleviate the financial burdens on the students and those who are helpless.

“I believe this funds will be utilized and used for the purpose of which it has be given to you all.”

Ten postgraduate students received one hundred thousand naira (N100,000) each while 122 undergraduate students got fifty thousand naira(N50,000) each.

The lawmaker also facilitated N500 million naira for 300 small scale businesses.