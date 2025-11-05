Rivers LG Election: Court Throws Out APC Faction’s Suit Against RSIEC

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has dismissed a suit by Fubara Dagogo and eight others who are members of the Chief Emeka Beke-led faction of the All Progressive Congress against Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, over the nomination of candidates for the August 30th, 2025, local government elections.

The plaintiffs in the suit had approached the court to challenge the refusal of RSIEC to accept the nomination of candidates submitted by them under the leadership of Beke’s faction of APC and replace them with those currently occupying the councils as submitted by Tony Okocha.

Presiding judge, Justice Stephen Jumbo in his decision, held that although the electoral act, 2022 as amended did not defined pre-election matter but that the instant suit according to Section 285, subsection 14 of 1999 constitution as amended is a pre-election matter.

Jumbo also dismissed the suit for been a statute-bar, haven’t not been filed within seven days and determined within fourteen days from the day of course of action as enshrined in Regulation ten sub two of emergency powers conduct regulations.

The judge equally ruled that the suit haven’t been a pre-election matter and statute-bar, the court lack jurisdiction to entertain it and held that same is dismissed and did not award cost to any of the paries but directed that the parties should bear their respective cost.

However, while counsel to RSIEC who is from the state ministry of justice declined to comment on the judgment, counsel to plaintiffs, James Umeni said the judge delivered a well considered judgment but that they will study it to know the next line of action.