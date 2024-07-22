Rivers Mornach Remanded For Cyber Crime

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has remanded the Eze Risi Ohia-Emeri Abali of Rebisi, Eze Cyprian Amadi-Worenwu in the Port Harcourt correctional facility on a one-count charge of cyber crime.

The charge alleged that Amadi-Worenwu transmitted and communicated a message to one Sunday Gift-Chinenem’s phone number, threatening, harassing, and placing retired Justice Adolphus Enebeli under apprehension of fear of death.

The incident occurred on March 28, 2023. The court’s decision to remand the traditional ruler in the correctional facility pending further proceedings has sparked widespread attention and concern.

The charge also disclosed how the accused threatened that he knows where retired Justice Enebeli’s son is working and that the retired judge will not live to enjoy his retirement.

According to the charge, accused threatened to kill retired Justice Enebeli for refusing to deliver judgment in his favour in a Chieftaincy suit between him and Christopher Wonodi and others delivered on the 20th of March, 2023, an offense which is contrary to section 24 (B.C) I. Prohibition Prevention ETC. Acts 2015.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and trial Judge, Justice Emmanuel Obele refused an oral bail application by the defense counsel, A S Amadi which was opposed by prosecution counsel, ASP, Welter Ogwuikpile.

Justice Obele thereafter adjourned to the 29th of July, 2024 for bail consideration but ordered that the accused be reminded in Port Harcourt correctional center till the next adjourned date.

Detectives of Rivers State Criminal Investigation Department, State CID arrested and detained the accused after avoiding invitations of the police over his alleged threat to the lives of a retired Justice Enebeli and his family members.