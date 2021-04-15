Rivers Opposition Parties Ask For Grant 2 Days To Council Election, Protest

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Less than 48hours to Saturday’s Rivers State Local Government Election, opposition parties participating in the poll have accused the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) of denying them funds needed to prepare adequately for the election.

RSIEC had on Monday clarified that only 17 parties would be participating in the April 17th election.

But opposition parties expressed displeasure at the electoral umpire for delaying their grants for the election.

The parties staged protest earlier today in Port Harcourt to compel the state government to pay the grants.

The Chairman of AAC in the state who spoke to journalists on behalf of the participating opposition parties, Akpo Yeeh, said it was worrisome that the parties were yet to receive the grants less than two days to the election.

In his words: “If grants are not given, it means the election is already biased. I am appealing to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as the father and Leader of the state to intervene and see that the grants are released to us so as to enable us participate effectively in the poll come Saturday.

“We barley have two days and we are yet to get this grants and it is actually disturbing. We are hoping the grants will be disbursed as soon as possible so we can have a fruitful election come Saturday in Rivers State.”

But the Rivers State PDP Chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, who spoke to THE WHISTLER said on the election grant, said: “RSIEC clearly told us that there is no grant and we made enquires to confirm from other areas like INEC and found out there is no grant anywhere.

“The AAC man has been to my house several times and sometimes on his departure, I will support him with transport money.

“When this issue came up, I called him on phone, he never picked. I have been calling him and he has not picked. He has made himself available to be used by those who want to cause trouble in the state.”