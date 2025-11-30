Rivers Police Arrest Two Suspected Car Snatchers

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Operatives from the C4I Intelligence Unit of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested two suspected car snatchers over the theft of two vehicles.

The command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement on Sunday, said the Toyota Hilux and Toyota Corolla, both with fake registration numbers, were recovered from them and are now in the custody of the police.

Grace Iringe-Koko said, “On November 20, 2025, at about 1800hrs, a team of operatives from the command’s C4I Intelligence unit arrested two suspects, Abubakar Abdulsalam ‘m’ aged 43 years, and Shagari Shehu ‘m’ aged 35 years, in connection with the theft of two vehicles.”

She said credible intelligence led to the suspects’ arrest, adding they were found in possession of the stolen vehicles.

“The recovered vehicles include a white Toyota Hilux with a fake registration number GWA 453 GR and an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla with a fake registration number LSD 420 BT. Both vehicles are in police custody for discreet investigation.

“The suspects are currently undergoing an in-depth investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the theft and the suspects’ individual involvement.

“The operatives are working to establish the suspects’ potential links to any other vehicle-related crimes in the state and the arrest of other syndicate members,” Mrs Grace Iringe-Koko said.

Commending the efforts of the operatives and appreciating the support of residents in the fight against crime, the commissioner of police, Olugbenga Adepoju, assured the command’s commitment to maintaining law and order.