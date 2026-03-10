Rivers Senator Joins APC

178 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senator representing Rivers West Senatorial District, Ipalibo Banigo, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

She stated that her reason is to align politically with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and to support efforts to advance development in the state and the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Her letter of defection was read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, a video of which was posted on the Senate’s official Facebook page.

In the letter, Banigo stated, “I rise to formally inform you and my distinguished colleagues of the Senate of the decision to defect from the People’s Democratic Party and subsequently join the APC.

“The decision follows extensive consultations with my constituents, my political associates, and critical stakeholders across my senatorial district, given the prevailing internal divisions, protracted leadership disputes, and ongoing litigations within the People’s Democratic Party, which have adversely affected cohesion.

“This decision is also predicated on my resolve to join my political mentor, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, in supporting President Bola Tinubu, to actualize his re-election bids and enable the President to continue his evident economic reforms, which have significantly improved the economic situation, enhanced currency stability, and driven numerous infrastructural developments across our dear nation.”

Banigo also expressed appreciation for Tinubu’s role in fostering political stability and strengthening governance in Rivers.

“Furthermore, I remain committed to supporting the First Lady, Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in consolidating the moderate role she has consistently played in her steadfast support of the President throughout his distinguished political journey and in advancing initiatives that positively impact the lives of Nigerians,” she added.

After reading the letter, Akpabio welcomed Banigo to the ruling party, noting that “a seat is already prepared” for her and others who are going to join.

Banigo’s defection is the latest as Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal and his deputy, Mani Mummuni, also defected to the APC on Monday, citing the protracted crisis and legal disputes within the PDP.