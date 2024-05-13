Rivers State Assembly Set To Screen New Attorney-General Nominee, Iboroma

419 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The factional Rivers State House of Assembly members loyal to Governor Siminialayi Fubara, has invited Dagogo Iboroma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), for screening and confirmation as a member of the state Executive Council.

The screening is scheduled for today at 10 am at the Rivers State House of Assembly, Auditorium, Admin Block, Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

According to a statement by the Clerk of the Assembly, G. M. Gillis-West, the nominee is required to come with 10 sets of his Curriculum Vitae (CV), photocopies of his credentials, and their originals.

This development follows the resignation of the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zaccheus Adangor, on April 24, 2024.

Adangor had rejected his deployment to the Ministry of Special Duties by Governor Fubara and accused the Governor of interfering with his duties as Attorney General.

He also claimed that the Governor directed him not to defend or oppose suits filed against the Attorney-General and the Government of Rivers State by individuals sponsored by the state government.

However with the emergence of Victor Oko-Jumbo as the factional speaker on May 8, the replacement of Adangor is expected to be a smooth process for Governor Fubara, who has been at odds with the 26 members of the Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule.

Recall that the actions of Assembly is coming on the heels of a Rivers High Court which barred Amaewhule and 24 others from parading as Speaker and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.