Rivers Task Force Nabs Security Chief, Two Others Dumping Corpse

What began as an alleged case of palm fruit theft has spiraled into a chilling tale of mob justice, torture and a botched attempt to dump a corpse in a neighboring community in Rivers State.

Security operatives in Ahoada West Local Government Area have arrested a Vigilante Vice Chairman, Joshua, alongside another member of the local outfit, Friday Silas, and a commercial motorcyclist, Obed Godlove, for allegedly torturing a young man to death and attempting to dispose of his body.

The suspects were apprehended on Sunday, February 8, 2026, by members of a Youth and Joint Task Force in Ukpeliede community after they were caught trying to abandon the corpse of the victim, identified simply as Ghadafi.

According to the Chief Security Officer of Ukpeliede community, Mr. Osiga King, heightened security surveillance in the area led to the dramatic arrest.

King said his team had been on alert over recent reports of invasions in nearby communities when, at about 1:30 p.m., they sighted a motorcycle carrying what appeared to be a lifeless body.

“We traced them and discovered they dropped a dead body in our community and left,” King told journalists. “We quickly alerted soldiers guarding facilities in the area and documented the scene.”

Moments later, the motorcyclist allegedly returned with two other men — later identified as Joshua and Friday Silas — to move the corpse to another location.

“That was when we ran after them and stopped them on their way back to Okogbe,” King said. “We contacted the soldiers, informed the DSS director in Akinima, who then alerted the DPO and other security agencies.”

The three suspects were arrested on the spot, however, grisly images and videos of the deceased, sighted by THE WHISTLER, showed the victim was stark naked, with his hands and legs tightly bound with ropes — signs consistent with torture.

In a leaked interrogation video, Joshua, identified as the Vice Chairman of the Security Task Force in Okogbe, admitted that the deceased was apprehended over allegations of repeated theft in the community.

He claimed Ghadafi had been “terrorizing” residents and was being held with the intention of banishing him when he “unfortunately died in the process.”

Further accounts from community sources alleged that the vigilante group accused the victim of stealing palm fruits and, in previous incidents, a mobile phone belonging to a corps member.

Mr. King said the suspects confessed to torturing the young man in the presence of their Paramount Ruler, insisting they had previously reported him to the police but saw no change in his behavior.

“They said he had been reported to the DPO and Area Command before now but was still terrorizing the community,” King stated.

The incident has once again spotlighted concerns over unchecked vigilante operations in parts of Rivers State, where local security outfits often operate with little formal oversight.

Rather than hand over the suspect to law enforcement, the vigilante members allegedly subjected him to torture — a move that ended in death and an attempted cover-up.

The Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command Chief Superintendent of Police,CSP Grace Iringe Koko confirmed the incident.

She said ” The suspect was involved in various cases of stealing and also attempted to rape an NYSC member in 2023. He was assaulted by community youths, which led to his death.

“Meanwhile, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, and investigations ongoing”.

Meanwhile, residents in the affected communities are grappling with outrage and fear, as the line between community policing and jungle justice appears to have been dangerously blurred.