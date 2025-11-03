Rivers United Handed Tough Champions League Draw

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria Premier Football League side Rivers United have been handed a tough CAF Champions League draw, facing the holders Pyramids SC, RS Berkane, and Power Dynamos in Group A.

The draws were conducted at SuperSport Studios in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday.

Rivers United are Nigeria’s only representative in the 2025/2026 CAF inter-club competitions.

The Pride of Rivers will also take on Confederation Cup champions RS Berkane of Morocco and debutants Power Dynamos of Zambia in Group A.

Pyramids are emerging as a major force in Africa; they won the Egyptian Premier League title for the first time last season.

While RS Berkane won the CAF Confederation Cup for the third time last season.

Record 12-time winners Al Ahly anchor Group B, where they will meet Tanzania’s Young Africans, Moroccan champions AS FAR, and two-time African champions JS Kabylie.

Group C pairs perennial contenders Mamelodi Sundowns with Al Hilal, MC Alger and St Éloi Lupopo, clubs with rich pedigrees and fervent followings.

Four-time winners Espérance de Tunis headline Group D, alongside Simba SC, Petro de Luanda and Stade Malien, setting up heavyweight duels across the competition.

The Group Stage will kick off on the weekend of 21–23 November 2025, with two matchdays to be played before the start of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

The competition will then pause during the continental showpiece and resume on the weekend of 23–25 January 2026. The knockout phase will begin on 13 March 2026.

The CAF Champions League winners will receive USD 4,000,000 in prize money, while the runners-up will earn USD 2,000,000.

CAF Champions League FULL DRAWS:

Group A – RS Berkane(Morocco), Pyramids FC(Egypt), Rivers United (Nigeria), Power Dynamos (Zambia)

Group B – Al Ahly (Egypt), Young Africans (Tanzania), AS FAR Rabat (Morocco), JS Kabylie (Algeria)

Group C – Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Al-Hilal Omdurman (Sudan), MC Alger (Algeria), St. Éloi Lupopo (DR Congo)

Group D – Esperance Tunis (Tunisia), Simba (Tanzania), Petro de Luanda (Angola), Stade Malien (Mali).