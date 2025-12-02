Rivers Varsity Students Protest Abduction Of Four Colleagues

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Students of Rivers State University (RSU) took to the streets on Tuesday morning, protesting the abduction of four of their colleagues by unknown gunmen at the Emohua satellite campus.

The students, carrying placards, marched to the school’s main gate, where they presented their demands to Vice-Chancellor Professor Isaac Zeb-Obipi.

The abduction, which occurred on December 2, 2025, at around 2:30 am, has sent shockwaves across the university community, with students living in fear.

According to the police report and confirmation, a group of suspected cultists attacked an isolated area in the Rumuche/Rumuohia Community, Emohua, killing a guard and carting away automatic rifles.

Mariam Odungweru, Social Science Student Association of Nigeria (SOSAN) representative at the Student Representative Council (SRC), RSU, expressing the students’ concerns, urged the school management to relocate students from the Emohua campus to the main campus and expedite measures to secure the release of their abducted colleagues.

Professor Zeb-Obipi, who listened to the students’ concerns, assured them that the school’s priority is to ensure their safety.

He announced that the upcoming convocation, scheduled for the weekend, would provide an opportunity to bring the issue to the attention of the school visitor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“We are going to concentrate our efforts on ensuring that we get our students who were kidnapped safely back,” Professor Zeb-Obipi stated.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the abduction, with Police Public Relations Officer SP Grace Iringe-Koko stating that the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has mandated the Area Commander and tactical units to intensify efforts to rescue the abducted students and apprehend the perpetrators.