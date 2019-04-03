Advertisement

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the defeated presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated Governor Nyesom Wike for emerging victorious in the just concluded governorship election of Rivers state.

Governor Wike of the PDP was declared winner of the election after polling 886,264 votes to beat Awara Biokpomabo of the African Action Congress (AAC) who came second with 173, 859 votes.

The result declared by the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the state indicates that the Governor defeated Awara with a wide margin of 712,405 votes.

Congratulating Wike, Atiku wrote on his official Facebook page: “Congratulations Governor Nyesom Wike. It gives me much pleasure to see a political force such as yourself, overcome the anti-democratic forces of dictatorship and oppression. I am sure you will continue the pattern of good works for which you have become renowned.”

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has similarly congratulated Wike for his victory at the poll.

Saraki tweeted, “Congratulations Governor Nyesom Wike on your decisive victory in #RiversDecides2019. As you prepare to begin your next term at the helm of your state’s affairs, I wish you and the great people of Rivers State great success and many more achievements in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, reacting to his victory after INEC declared the result, Governor Wike thanked the people of Rivers and dedicated the victory to God.