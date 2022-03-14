Rivers Youths Drag IGP To Court For Detaining Leader Without Trial For 8 Months

Youths of Choba in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State have dragged the Inspector General of Police to court for detaining their leader, Francis ihunda, for eight months without trial.

The youths are praying the federal high court sitting in Port Harcourt to enforce the breach of Ihunda’s fundamental human rights and order the police to release him from detention immediately.

Ihunda was arrested in connection with the killing of Choba Community Development Committee Chairman, Lawrence Igwe, in 2019.

THE WHISTLER learnt that the youth leader was first arrested by the state anti-cultism unit, charged to court and was released from prison custody.

Later the IGP Intelligence Response Team re-arrested him and dumped him at the Borikiri Police Station, Port Harcourt, where he has spent eight months in detention without trial.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the wife of the embattled youth leader, Ifeoma Ihunda, said that since her husband was detained, she has found it difficult to cater for their seven children.

The Public Relations Officer of Choba Youths Council, Chimene Odungweru, said the detainee is allergic to cold.

He said, “Subjecting a man that is allergic to cold to bare floor detention is to destroy his health.

“The police have violated his fundamental human rights by detaining him for eight months without trial and we have approached the court to give him justice.”