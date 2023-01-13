RMAFC Launches Special Software For Determination Of New Revenue Allocation Formula

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is set to roll out a proprietary software for the collection of data on the indices to be used for the horizontal Revenue Allocation Formula for the Nation.

Advertisement

The Chairman of the Commission, Mohammed Bello Shehu disclosed this in Abuja while announcing the take off of its maiden tooling programme.

According to Bello, the tooling exercise is targeted at equipping selected officials of states and local government s in the country, including area councils of the Federal Capital Territory, with an understanding and operation of the electronic platform.

Thks would be used by the Commission in data collection as it prepares to review the indices for the Horizontal Revenue Allocation Formula for the nation.

The RMAFC Chairman further stated that pursuant to its mandate to review the indices used for the Horizontal Revenue Allocation Formula from time to time in line with the changing realities, the Commission is deploying the latest information technology tools to minimize the human interface in indices data collection.

He said this would promote objectivity, transparency, justice and equity in revenue allocation.

Advertisement

‘’Our constitutional role requires nothing less from us,’’ Bello said.

Mohammed Shehu recalled that the Commission had earlier concluded and submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari a review of the vertical Revenue Allocation Formula.

The review, according to him, is to be forwarded to the National Assembly for promulgation into law.

The RMAFC boss explained that the vertical Revenue Allocation Formula deals with the sharing of revenue among the three tiers of government while the Horizontal Revenue Allocation Formula involves distribution among states on the other hand and Local governments on the other.

Shehu explained that officials from states and Local governments will take turns on zonal basis to undergo the tooling exercise.