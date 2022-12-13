Road Accident Rises As Death Toll Hits 12,631, Injuries Surge 74,896 in 24 months

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Road accidents in Nigeria have risen to 177,055 in the last 24 months based on analysis conducted by THE WHISTLER.

The data analysed from the Road Transportation Report of the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that death toll reached 12,631 (7.13 per cent) of the total accident, while a total of 74,896 people were injured across the 36 states of the federation.

The period analyzed covers the third quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2022.

Number of Nigeria Road Crashes In Twenty-Four Month

Quarterly breakdown of the report showed that in the third quarter of 2020, 17,022 Nigerians were involved in road accidents.

According to NBS, 1,236 of the total number were killed, representing 7.26 per cent, while 7,651 were injured representing 44.95 per cent during the period.

In the fourth quarter 2020, a total of 21,670 were involved in road accidents, of which 1,818 were killed.

This is equivalent to 8.39 per cent of the total road accidents, while 9,702 of 21,670 were injured or 44.77 per cent injured during this period.

The number of road accidents reduced to 21,581 people in Q1 of 2021 out of which 1,668 people were killed while 10,057 sustained injuries.

This showed that 7.73 per cent of the total road crashes died and 46.6 per cent got injured.

In the second quarter Q2 2021, the number of accidents fell further to 19,455 people.

Out of the number, 1,453 or 7.47 per cent of the victims died, while 46.3 per cent or 9,018 people were injured.

Road Crashes On Quarterly Basis

But road accidents increased in the Q3 of 2021 to 19,764 with, 7.25 percent equivalent to 1,432 deaths cases recorded.

Injuries recorded during the period however fell to 8,827.

According to the NBS, during Q4 2021, the number surged as 22,590 people were victims of road accidents

The death toll rose to 1,652 representing 7.31 per cent of the total number of people involved, while 10,171 people were injured during this period representing 45.02 per cent.

In 2022 first quarter, the number rose the highest compared to other quarters reviewed to 24,192, with the highest death rate at 1,834 people or 7.58 percent.

During the quarter, the highest injury rate of 10,294 people equivalent to 42.55 percent was recorded.

In the second quarter, the number fell to 20,781 persons of which 1,538 people died, while the number of people injuries stood at 9,146.