‘Robbers Want To Judge Their Hostage’ – Niger Minister Slams Coup Leaders Over Plan To Prosecute Ousted President

Hassoumi Massoudou, Niger’s Minister of State and Foreign Affairs under the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum’s administration, has faulted the military junta’s move to prosecute his principal over allegations bordering on treason.

The junta’s spokesperson Colonel Amadou Abdramane said on national TV Sunday that they had “gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute the ousted president for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger.”

They had toppled the government of Bazoum on July 26 and remained defiant despite sanctions from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Reacting to the development on Monday, Massoudou tweeted that the coup plotters are irresponsible and have no moral or legal right to judge the president.

“It’s sad for my country that irresponsible people want to bring back to the Stone Age. Otherwise how to understand that robbers want to judge their hostage?” he tweeted, apparently referring to the junta.

The junta had recently said they were ready to dialogue with President Bola Tinubu, who chairs ECOWAS.

But they maintained that all economic sanctions should be lifted.

Since ECOWAS imposed sanctions on the country including border closure, the price of food and commodities were said to have skyrocketed in Niger Republic.