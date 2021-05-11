‘Robbery At Villa’: Confusion As Buhari’s Aides Contradict Each Other…Shehu Deletes Tweet

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Presidency is presently in disarray following reports that armed robbers had allegedly invaded the Presidential Villa and dispossessed President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, and another presidential aide, Abdullahi Maikano, of their belongings.

Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad, had first described reports of the alleged robbery incidents as “fake news”.

An online news medium had exclusively reported that the robbers allegedly plundered the official residences of Gambari and Maikano, the General Administrative Officer at the Presidential Villa.

Moments after Bashir tweeted that nothing of such happened, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed the incidents in a tweet.

Shehu had first tweeted that the Villa’s Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) captured the suspect behind the alleged robbery incidents, but later deleted the tweets.

The presidential aide subsequently posted another tweet which contained less information on the alleged incident.

He said, “The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident.”

Shehu removed the part that confirmed a similar incident at the Villa residence of Maikano, as well as the alleged CCTV footage that captured the suspect.