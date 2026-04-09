Robertson To Leave Liverpool After Nine Years

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Liverpool defender Andy Robertson will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull in 2017 and in nine seasons has won two Premier League titles, a Champions League, the FA Cup and two League Cups, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield.

Robertson, 32, has made 373 appearances for Liverpool but has been second choice this season after the summer arrival of Milos Kerkez.

Robertson revealed it was difficult for him to leave Liverpool, despite having offers to do so. Tottenham were in discussions for the Scotland captain in the winter transfer window, but the £5 million move did not happen.

He said: “It’s never easy leaving a club like Liverpool, it has been a huge part of mine and my family’s life for the last nine years. But for me, players move on, other people move on – the thing that stays the same is the club and obviously the fans.

“I’ve had an amazing nine years here. I think it has been well-documented, especially over the last year or so, I’ve had opportunities to leave and I’ve not taken them because of how difficult it is to leave this club. And I wouldn’t change that for the world.

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“But I know football moves on, I know teams move on and I think now is the time for me to move on and go. Wherever my next move is and wherever my career takes me, I’ll always look back on amazing memories at this football club.

“I’ve put my heart and soul into the club for nine years and I’ve not got many regrets. I’ve grown as a man and as a person. This club will always mean the world to me, the fans will mean the world to me. It has been a hell of a journey.”