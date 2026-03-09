Rodri Fined £80,000 Over Referee Comments, Escapes Ban

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been fined £80,000 by the Football Association (FA) following his controversial comments about match officials after City’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

The FA confirmed on Monday that the Spanish international was sanctioned for breaching its rules regarding comments about referees. However, the governing body stopped short of imposing a suspension, allowing the midfielder to remain available for selection.

The disciplinary action stems from remarks Rodri made in a post-match interview after Manchester City’s dramatic 2–2 draw with Tottenham. The midfielder expressed frustration over a refereeing decision during the encounter and suggested that officials must remain “neutral.”

His comments were deemed to have questioned the integrity and impartiality of match officials, a violation of FA Rule E3.1 which prohibits players and officials from making statements that undermine referees.

An independent Regulatory Commission reviewed the case and found Rodri guilty of improper conduct. The panel imposed a financial penalty of £80,000 and issued a warning regarding his future conduct.

The controversy arose during the heated Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium, where a disputed Tottenham goal sparked anger among Manchester City players.

City believed the goal should have been ruled out following a challenge on one of their defenders before the ball found the back of the net. Despite protests from the home side and a review by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the goal stood.

Following the match, Rodri voiced his dissatisfaction with the decision, comments that quickly attracted the attention of the FA’s disciplinary body.

In his defence during the proceedings, the midfielder admitted the charge and explained that his remarks were made in the heat of the moment following the intense match.

The Regulatory Commission considered his admission and cooperation during the investigation when determining the punishment, opting against a suspension.

The decision comes as a relief for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who continues to rely heavily on Rodri’s influence in midfield as the club battles through a demanding run of fixtures.

Rodri has been one of City’s most consistent performers in recent seasons, playing a pivotal role in the club’s domestic and European successes.

With the matter now resolved, the midfielder is expected to return his full focus to helping Manchester City in their pursuit of Premier League glory.

