Ronaldo Becomes Co-Owner Of Spanish Side Almeria

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Cristiano Ronaldo has become co-owner of Spanish second division side Almeria after acquiring a 25% share in the club.

The 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward has bought his stake in Almeria, who are owned by a Saudi Arabian investment consortium led by Mohammed Al-Khereiji, through his recently formed CR7 Sports Investments company.

While the financial details have not been disclosed, Ronaldo said in a statement he was looking forward to working with the leadership team “to support the next phase of the club’s growth”.

The Portugal international added: “It has been a long-held ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch.

“UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth.”

President Al-Khereiji said: “[Ronaldo] is regarded as the greatest to ever play the game, he knows the Spanish leagues very well and he understands the potential of what we are building here both in terms of the team and the academy.”

Advertisement

Last year, Al-Khereiji’s SMC Group acquired Almeria from Turki Al-Sheikh, who is chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), a Saudi government department.

Ronaldo spent nine successful years in Spain playing for Real Madrid, winning La Liga twice and lifting the Champions League four times before joining Italian side Juventus in 2018.

He has played for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League since 2022 and is the best-paid player in football history with an annual salary of £177m.

Almeria were founded in 1989 are third in Segunda, two points off leaders Real Racing with 15 games to go.