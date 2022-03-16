Ronaldo Criticized As Atletico Knock Man United Out Of Champions League

Atletico Madrid on Tuesday knocked Manchester United out of the Champion League in their home stadium, Old Trafford.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in Madrid, with Joao Felix opening the score sheet before Anthony Elanga scored an equalizer in the second-half.

United had entered into the second leg of the round of 16 game as a better side after beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-2.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the three sensational goals over the weekend, while Atletico narrowly beat Cadiz 2-1 in the Spanish Laliga.

United fans had high expectations in the game, particularly considering the team’s performance against Spurs.

But Renan Lodi’s first half goal was enough to see Atletico make it into the quarter-finals.

United were keen to win the game which forced the substitution of Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay off at the same time in the 67th minute.

Atletico used all their experience to frustrate United and the fans inside Old Trafford.

They were always alert to break the pace of United’s game plan.

Ronaldo did not deliver a shot during the clash.

United’s exit from the Champions League has generated criticism on Twitter.

For @AnfieldEdition, he tweeted, “Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane just to exit the Champions League at the last-16 and not get into the Top 4.”

A Twitter user @Omojuwa said, “Atletico Madrid defenders didn’t let Ronaldo shine. They kept recovering the ball from him. And the other players could do more passes”

Also, @BaggioM10 said, “Ronaldo has been eliminated by the likes of: Atletico Madrid; Porto; Lyon and Ajax. And they want you to believe he is some kind of superhero and so-called ‘mr champions league.”

For @SemperFiMessi, he tweeted, “Ronaldo Ghosted in both legs vs Atletico when the team needed him.”

Another Twitter user with the handle @MessiIizer, said, “The day I bet on Ronaldo having 1 or more shots, he has zero.”