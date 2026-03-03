Ronaldo Leaves Saudi Arabia Amid Iranian Attacks

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly flown out of the country in the middle of the night.

Ronaldo’s departure from Saudi Arabia comes amid escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The 41-year-old has flown out to Madrid, Spain, in his personal £61 million private jet, several reports monitored by THE WHISTLER have shown.

Ronaldo, whose team is fighting for the league title, lives in Riyadh – a city that has been struck by Iranian bombs as the attacks entered a fourth day.

The US embassy in Riyadh was hit by two drones overnight, and Iranian state media claims a command and staff building in Bahrain had also been destroyed.

A flight tracker has now revealed that Ronaldo’s Bombardier Global Express jet made the almost seven-hour flight to Madrid.

The luxury private jet departed at 8pm and arrived around 1am.

Foreign nationals have taken to fleeing the Middle East amid fears for their safety.

Ronaldo formed part of that mass exodus, alongside partner Georgina Rodriguez and his five children.

American citizens based in several Middle Eastern countries have been advised by the U.S. State Department to leave the region due to ongoing safety risks.

There are said to be 94,000 British citizens looking for a way out of Dubai, with a host of celebrities caught up in the scary attacks – with updates being shared on social media.