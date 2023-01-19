Ronaldo, Messi Set To Play Each Other Again After Two Years

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two of football’s biggest names – Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo are set to face each other in a Novelty match between PSG and a Saudi league all star squad.

Advertisement

The friendly match in Riyadh is Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia since signing for Al Nassr and is the first game featuring both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi since Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 in December 2020.

Many football fans had hoped the two football greats meet in the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup, but Portugal was eliminated by Morocco in the quarter finals.

After lifting the coveted trophy with Argentina, Messi succinctly put the debate about ‘who is the better player’ to rest.

However, the rivalry seems to have been renewed with the friendly clash that will see both players on the field for the first time since 2020.

Recall that Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabian side, Al Nassr last month after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract, estimated to be worth more than $210m per year.

Advertisement

Messi, on his part, plays for Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain.

The game will take place at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday (today) at 6pm Nigerian time.