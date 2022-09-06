Ronaldo To Miss Out As Champions League Football Returns Tuesday

As the UEFA Champions League resumes today, five-time Balon d’Or winner and Manchester United forward, Christiano Ronaldo, will miss out – for the first time in 19 years of his professional football career.
Ronaldo, 37, failed to secure a transfer move to a champions league club before the summer transfer window closed on September 1.
United had failed to qualify for Europe’s top flight’s league this season after an abysmal run saw them finish 13 points below the top 4 spot.
Meanwhile, below are the champions league group stage openers
Dinamo Zagreb Vs Chelsea 5:45 pm
Borussia Dortmund Vs FC Copenhagen 8pm
Benfica Vs Maccabi Haifa 8pm
Celtic Vs Real Madrid 8pm
Paris Saint-Germain Vs Juventus 8pm
RB Leipzig Vs Shakhtar Donetsk 8pm
Red Bull Salzburg Vs AC Milan 8pm
Sevilla Vs Manchester City 8pm