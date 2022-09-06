Ronaldo To Miss Out As Champions League Football Returns Tuesday

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the UEFA Champions League resumes today, five-time Balon d’Or winner and Manchester United forward, Christiano Ronaldo, will miss out – for the first time in 19 years of his professional football career.

Ronaldo, 37, failed to secure a transfer move to a champions league club before the summer transfer window closed on September 1.

United had failed to qualify for Europe’s top flight’s league this season after an abysmal run saw them finish 13 points below the top 4 spot.

Meanwhile, below are the champions league group stage openers

Dinamo Zagreb Vs Chelsea 5:45 pm

Borussia Dortmund Vs FC Copenhagen 8pm

Benfica Vs Maccabi Haifa 8pm

Celtic Vs Real Madrid 8pm

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Juventus 8pm

RB Leipzig Vs Shakhtar Donetsk 8pm

Red Bull Salzburg Vs AC Milan 8pm

Sevilla Vs Manchester City 8pm