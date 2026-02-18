Rosy Meurer Denies ‘Snatching’ Olakunle Churchill From Tonto Dikeh

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has dismissed longstanding rumours that she snatched her husband, Olakunle Churchill, from actress Tonto Dikeh, describing the claims as false and unfounded.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Meurer addressed allegations that she was once a close friend of Dikeh and played a role in the actress’s separation from Churchill.

“I would like to address something. I was never my husband’s ex’s friend, not to mention best friend. I have never met her, I have never seen her. She does not have my number, I don’t have her number,” Meurer said in the video.

She further debunked claims that Dikeh introduced her to Churchill, insisting social media users fabricated the narrative.

“She is like 8 to 10 years older than I am. I have read comments where people have said to me that she is my best friend, she introduced me to her husband and I snatched her. I know it’s not funny, but it’s been funny to me for a long time,” she stated.

Challenging critics to present evidence, Meurer added, “If anyone has proof, I dare you to bring it out. I was never friends with her. I don’t even know her and I have never met her.”

The actress maintained that her relationship with Churchill began independently of his previous marriage.

“So when I see comments like ‘she is your best friend, she introduced you to her husband, and you snatched him, you are so wicked’: nothing like that happened. I met my husband separately from the other life he had,” she said.

Meurer’s clarification comes amid renewed speculation online about her marriage and her connection to Dikeh, as social media users continue to debate the dynamics of the high-profile relationships.