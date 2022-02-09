Rotimi Amaechi Is Igbo, But Can’t Contest Presidency If Zoned To S’East, Patriots

Nigeria Politics
By Chinedu Aroh

Transport Minister Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi cannot run for the 2023 presidency if zoned to the South-East despite being an Igbo in blood and spirit.

The South-East Patriots stated this during a political programme on AIT, monitored by THE WHISTLER in Awka.

The leader of the patriots, Mr Obunike Ohaegbu, said Amaechi is from South-South and not South-East.

According to him, “Amaechi is my in-law. He has also acknowledged that he is Igbo.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

It’ll Be Ridiculous For Wike To Run For President In 2023 – South-East Group

“But he is from South-South, therefore, he is not qualified. We are advocating a president of South-East extraction no matter the nationality.

“Remember that we have many non-Igbo in the South-East. It mustn’t be Igbo, but any credible person from South-East.

“We have Igbos in Benue, Kogi, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, among others. They are not from South-East.”

Obunike urged various political parties to micro-zone their presidential slots to South-East for equity.

He further said, “The South-East Patriots is not asking for the vice-presidential slot.”

You might also like

It’ll Be Ridiculous For Wike To Run For President In 2023 – South-East…

2023: Politicians Comment On Ogoni Peoples’ Clamour For Rivers Governorship

Oyo APC Chairman Says Party Ready To Sack Makinde In 2023

Nigerians Doomed If PDP Fails To Win Presidency In 2023, Says Fayose

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.