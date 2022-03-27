Rotimi Amaechi’s Ally  Giadom Emerges APC Vice-Chairman South South

Nigeria Politics
By Okoro Uchenna

Victor Giadom has emerged the Deputy National Vice-chairman (South-South) of the All Progressives Congress after voting at Saturday’s national convention of the party.

Giadom polled a total of 1,825 votes to defeat his closest rival, Worgu Boms, a former Attorney-General of Rivers State to win as Deputy National Vice-Chairman (South-South)

The emergence of Giadom solidifies the hold of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, on the state’s chapter of the party and in the zone.

The minister is also believed to be nursing a presidential ambition.

Amaechi, a former governor of the state, has been in a long-running political battle with Magnus Abe, a former senator representing Rivers South-East, for control of the party.

